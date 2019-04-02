Desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas to work with ‘Avengers: Endgame’ co-director Joe Russo?

By: | Updated: April 2, 2019 10:08 PM

(IE)

“Avengers: Endgame” co-director Joe Russo, who kickstarted the much-anticipated film’s promotional tour from India, reveals he is in talks with Priyanka Chopra for a project. The 47-year-old filmmaker, who is known for giving Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) a grounded tone along with his brother Anthony Russo, finds Priyanka a “fantastic” actor.

“Priyanka is transitioning into global status right now. I think she is fantastic… (I would) Love to work with her… I am smiling because we are potentially talking to her about something. I am not going to say what it is,” Russo said in a group interview here.

Last year, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige had said that they are planning to make a standalone on superhero Ms Marvel aka Kamala Khan. After the news broke, many fans on social media expressed their desire to see Priyanka playing the character of Marvel’s first Muslim superhero. Asked whether there was any plan to introduce an Indian superhero, Russo said, “I don’t know their (Marvel’s) future plans but what I do know is that they are reaching every market.” The filmmaker said as an action-director, he finds Indian films like “Dabangg” interesting to watch.

“I’m an action director so I saw ‘Dabangg’ years ago. I still have to see ‘Dabangg 2’. I thought the camera work was great in those movies. So, I certainly know Salman Khan,” he added. Russo also revealed the climax of Marvel’s 2015 film “Avengers: Age of Ultron” almost had a scene inspired by Rajinikanth’s 2010 blockbuster “Robot” (“Enthiran”).

“‘Robot’ almost influenced the climactic moment in ‘Avengers: Ultron’… In ‘Robot’, where all the robots at the end formed a snake, there was going to be a moment on Ultron that just had to get cut for time… there was a moment when they all came together to form a large Ultron and the Avengers had to fight that. That was inspired directly from the sequence from ‘Robot’. It was this close to making it to the movie.”

“Avengers: Endgame” marks the final film within MCU’s current generation with 22 storylines reaching the culmination. The movie, set to hit the theatres on April 26, features an ensemble cast of Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, Tessa Thompson and Josh Brolin. The film will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, with a special theme song composed by music maestro AR Rahman.

