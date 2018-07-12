Demi Moore lost over $169,000 in credit card fraud

The actor’s credit card was stolen in March this year. (Reuters)

Demi Moore fell prey victim to credit card fraud amounting to over USD 169,000, according to reports. The actor’s credit card was stolen in March this year and used by the perpetrator for shopping, according to legal documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

Moore’s assistant contacted the credit card company to report the false transactions. She was told that the card had been recently reported as lost, and a replacement card has been sent.

According to the documents, investigators found surveillance video evidence of a man named David Matthew Read, who was seen making purchases from Los Angeles stores, including Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Read was arrested on April 5 outside a Hollywood storage unit rented by him. As per the report, he confessed to the offence and is currently in jail.