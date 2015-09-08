Delivering ESPY speech was big pressure for Caitlyn Jenner

Reality TV personality Caitlyn Jenner says her ESPY speech was the “biggest pressure thing” she had ever done as she wanted to raise awareness of transgender issues.

The 65-year-old Caitlyn Jenner was honoured with the Arthur Ashe courage award earlier this year and said she felt the weight of expectations on her more than it was in the Olympics, reported Female First.

“It’s the biggest pressure thing I’ve ever done. People die over this issue, no one was dying at the (Olympic) games,” Caitlyn Jenner said.

On an upcoming episode of “I Am Cait”, the reality TV star- who was known as Bruce Jenner before undergoing a gender transition earlier this year, said she felt “vulnerable” up on stage at the ceremony.

“I’m standing there, all Caitlyn, totally out. I’m feeling so vulnerable,” explained Caitlyn Jenner.