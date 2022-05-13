Delhi Government all set to launch ‘Delhi Film Policy’ today

According to the officials, the Delhi government’s new film policy will give producers subsidies and discounts on hospitality services that will be launched on Friday.

The policy decision was taken in February this year which makes Delhi an attractive location for shooting movies. The policy also highlights the single window e-clearance for producers that will be handled by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation.

The subsidies will also be based on how much the city is captured in the movies and if the crew were hired from Delhi. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said in February that the maximum subsidy would be Rs 3 crore. He also said that an annual international film festival, along the lines of the one that is held in Goa would also be introduced alongside the Delhi Film Excellence Awards.

The official noted that many films are shot in Delhi but the process for clearance is time-consuming and convoluted, so the aim is to make the process simpler as this also ties with the government’s employment budget plans. Sources said that the response to the application would be granted within 15 days.