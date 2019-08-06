Deepika Padukone’s witty reply on Salman Khan’s comment on depression is winning the internet

Deepika will be featuring in the August edition of the Vogue along-with an Interview.

Deepika Padukone’s reaction to Salman Khan’s 2018 remark about depression is being lauded by the netizens. The actress, in an interview with Vogue magazine, said that “Many confuse depression with being sad. It was said by a male star that he didn’t have the luxury to be depressed. As if depression is a choice!” The 53-year-old superstar of Bollywood, Salman Khan, made a controversial statement in 2018 where he quoted ‘cannot afford the luxury to be depressed.’ The actor made a statement during the TiE Global Summit in February 2018 and said: “I notice a lot of people getting depressed and emotional but when you talk about me I cannot afford the luxury of being depressed or emotional or sad as it will work against me no matter what I am suffering through.”

Earlier in 2015, Deepika Padukone had talked about mental illness and depression. The actress who will be featured on the August edition of the Vogue did an interview where she talked about her life and experiences in the Industry. The whole interview which is set to release on August 6, mentions her depression and struggles and how her family has always been in her support. The interview also has excerpts where the entry of an outsider into the industry has been discussed.

Deepika’s take on Salman Khan, with the mention of ‘a male star’ in her statement, is winning the internet and her fans are happy to see an outsider in the industry reacting in a positive manner and talking seriously on the matter of mental illness and depression.

Deepika Padukone, who is now among the highest-paid actors of Bollywood and has made a prominent place in the industry, on her own. The actress gives credits to her struggles for this achievement. The actress’ battle against the stigma and silence that surrounds depression is well known as she belongs to a middle-class family. While talking about depression and mental stability she said “My experience of depression can be best described only by the word ‘struggle’. Each moment, every second was a struggle and I felt as if I am exhausted all the time.”

Deepika is set to feature in an upcoming movie Chhapaak, which has been produced by her own production house. She will be playing the character of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor who is now an activist.

Notably, Deepika is not among the actresses who are considered synonymous to glamour. Deepika Padukone has her own taste when it is about glamour.