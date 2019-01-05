Deepika Padukone turns a year older, launches official website

By: | Published: January 5, 2019 8:56 PM

Actor Deepika Padukone, who turned 33 on Saturday, has launched her official website.

The “Padmaavat” star has been teasing her fans about “something super exciting” since Friday. (File)

Actor Deepika Padukone, who turned 33 on Saturday, has launched her official website. The “Padmaavat” star has been teasing her fans about “something super exciting” since Friday. “Can’t wait to share this with you all!” she said in hand-written note posted on her Instagram story along with a countdown timer.

When the countdown ended, the actor announced the launch of her website and wrote, “Here’s presenting my website – www.deepikapadukone.com – Love, Deepika.”

Deepika also shared a grey scale photograph of herself on social media along with a QR code placed on the bottom of the image, which directly takes the viewers to the website. The website takes viewers through the many stages of the actor’s life and career, including the milestone and awards the actor has achieved in all these years. It also contains a dedicated section for Live Love Laugh, the foundation through which she advocates the cause of mental health.

Deepika was last seen on the big screen in “Padmaavat”, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film, which also starred Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, was a major box office success for the actor. In November last year, the actor tied the knot with Ranveer, her longtime boyfriend, in Lake Como, Italy.

