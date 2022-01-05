  • MORE MARKET STATS

Deepika Padukone shares how she coped up with Covid-10; reveals was ‘unrecognisable’ and ‘mind was not working’

In the first wave Deepika was locked up in self quarantine with Ranveer Singh but during the second wave when she went to meet her family in Bangalore felt sick with all of them.

Written By FE Online
deepika padukone, deepika gets covid-19, prakash padukone, coronavirus, covid-19 affectinf health, mranveer singh, prakash padukone
Deepika Padukone turned 36 today

It has been two years since the novel coronavirus wrecked all our lives including stars. The first wave was difficult as one was coping with the new normal and threats of contracting the virus, the second wave was even more fatal with many getting affected and taking away many lives. Several celebs tested positive and Deepika Padukone was one among them.

In the first wave Deepika was locked up in self quarantine with Ranveer Singh but during the second wave when she went to meet her family in Bangalore felt sick with all of them. Her father Prakash Padukone was also admitted to the hospital.

The actress who is awaiting the release of Gehraiyaan with Siddhant Chaturvedi in a recent interview with film critic Anupama Chopra spoke at length about her experience with Covid. She said that she was put on steroids and the experience made her unrecognisable. She was affected both health wise and mentally and had to take two months break from work to cope up and get her head running again.

Further talking about her life post Covid, Deepika said her mind was not working and the phase was very difficult to cope up with.

During the first wave Deepika posted several social media updates about how she and Ranveer are adjusting to the lockdown. From working out together to trying new recipes, Deepika and Ranveer made the most of the time.

The mega trailer launch event of Gehraiyaan that was scheduled on her birthday today was canceled after Mumbai faced a surge in Covid cases lately and Deepika was seen flying to Maldives with her husband to spend her birthday. Ranveer recently shared a post where the actress was seen mimicking his dialogue in the recently released ‘83’ .

On work front, Deepika will be next seen in several other movies like Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathan’, Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’ with Hrithik Roshan, ‘The Intern’ remake with Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchan and Nag Ashwin’s next with Prabhas.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.