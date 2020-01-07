Deepika Padukone reaches JNU; Joins students protesting against violence

Deepika Padukone is by far the biggest celebrity who has extended her open support to students protesting at JNU.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Tuesday reached Jawahar Lal University to extend her support to students protesting against the violence in which over 30 people sustained injuries on Sunday evening. Many Bollywood celebrities such as Vishal Bhardwaj and Anurag Kashyap have already spoken against the violence and demanded a probe into the matter. Deepika Padukone is by far the biggest celebrity who has extended her open support to students protesting at JNU.

On Sunday evening, some masked men entered the campus and attacked students and teachers with rods and hammers. Left and ABVP both blamed each other for the violence, but the police are yet to identify the people who carried out the violence. Following the clash, a protest was held at Mumbai’s Gateway of India where thousands gathered in solidarity with the JNU students.

Many film celebrities joined the protests held in Mumbai. Among the celebrities who participated in the demonstration were filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, Anurag Kashyap, Hansal Mehta, Dia Mirza, Zoya Akhtar, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha and Anubhav Sinha.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have lodged two FIRs against former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid, for holding protest from Hutatma Chowk to Gateway of India and for unlawful assembly at Gateway of India. Delhi Police too have registered cases against JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh and 19 others for attacking security guards and destroying the server room a day before the Sunday violence. The case was filed on a complaint filed by the JNU administration.