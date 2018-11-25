Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their wedding caterers; image goes viral

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pose with their wedding caterers (Instagram)

After a divine wedding in Italy, when everyone thought the Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh could not look any more charming,they were taken aback to see them at the Bengaluru reception. The Leela Palace reception of Deep-Veer redefined royalty.

Ranveer adorned a beautiful black sherwani by Rohit Bal, while Deepika Padukone wrapped around a golden saree by her mother Ujjala Padukone and paired that with exquisite Sabyasachi jewellery. The duo looked royal to the bits.

The pictures of their two weddings, by the side of Lake Como or the royal reception in The Leela Palace, gave almost all of us, including Karan Johar and Sonakshi Sinha the marriage bugs. But have you seen the less talked about photo of Deepika and Ranveer posing with their catering team members in Italy?

In this wedding post, the duo can be seen striking a pose with Foodlink catering team at their Konkani wedding and are all smiles.

The couple has scheduled to throw two more wedding receptions in Mumbai. One at the Grand Hyatt on November 28, and the other one for the biggies from Bollywood and the entire film fraternity on December 1.

In their Bangalore reception, the newlywed gifted every guest with a silverplated photo frame with a handwritten thank you note in it! In a photo shared by Code Silver on Instagram showed the couple the handcrafted photo frame is shown along with with a few other boxes. The caption read “Beauty is in minimalism, but that’s also what’s challenging! It was a pleasure fabricating Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh’s wedding giveaways! ????. P.S. – the picture inside the frame is only for representative purpose. They were otherwise presented with handwritten notes by the duo.”