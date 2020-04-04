Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pledge support to PM-CARES fund

Published: April 4, 2020 2:43:24 PM

In the last week, various relief funds have received donations from a number of Bollywood celebrities

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, coronavirus pandemic, PM-CARES FUND,  COVID-19 cases, bollywood, nion Health MinistryBoth the actors took their respective Instagram accounts to announce that they have decided to contribute to the relief fund and also urged their fans to do so. (File photo: IE)

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Saturday announced that they will be donating money to the PM-CARES Fund to help combat coronavirus pandemic in the country. Both the actors took their respective Instagram accounts to announce that they have decided to contribute to the relief fund and also urged their fans to do so.

In times like these, every bit counts. We humbly pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES FUND, and hope that you will too. We’re all in this together, and we shall overcome. Jai Hind,? the statement from the couple read. The number of COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 2,902 on Saturday while the death toll rose to 68, according to the Union Health Ministry.

In the last week, various relief funds have received donations from a number of Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Varun Dhawan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others.

