Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh: From relationship to career; Check little known details

With their post, the couple had put to rest the speculations doing round about their relationship. (The Indian Express)

Her fans love her for being real, grounded and humble despite achieving heights of success and stardom. His infectious energy is something people take inspiration from and his quirkiness makes him one of the most versatile actors in the Bollywood. Yes, we are talking about Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who became the talk of the B-town after the duo made public that they are tying knots in November. The couple, in a post shared on their respective social media accounts, revealed that the wedding celebrations will take place on November 14 and 15.

With their post, the couple had put to rest the speculations doing round about their relationship. The rumour mill was buzz that the two would tie knot in November, and that preparations were underway for the grand celebration.

Here is a walk down the lane from where they both started and came together, so far:

1) The two, who have worked together in films like “Goliyon Ki Raasleela – Ram-Leela”, “Bajirao Mastani” and “Padmaavat”, also have things they would like to change in each other. According to news agency IANS report, while Deepika pointed out Ranveer’s erratic food and sleep habits, Ranveer said he would not like to change anything about her. But as Deepika deduced, they are both “poles apart,” the news agency reported.

2) As told in an interview with IANS, Ranveer, 33, who is synonymous with being quirky when it comes to his fashion choices, recalls in school too when he was called “atrangi” (different) for his Mohawk, ear piercings, baggy jeans. “I now no more worry about being judged or influenced by others’ opinions. I have started making choices that are authentic, especially when it comes to fashion,” the actor told news agency IANS in an interview. On the other hand, Deepika is something of a style icon. She is a global phenomenon now and is cheered by the crowds at international events like Cannes and the Met Gala.

3) Sharing their first impression of each other, Ranveer said he saw her at an event in a beautiful gown and he could not stop thinking how anyone can be so gorgeous. Deepika said that she had heard of Ranveer and his debut film through her then agent, but her first thought was that he is not her ‘type’. Then they finally met at a restaurant and interacted for the first time on Ranveer’s birthday, according to reports.

4) For Ranveer, becoming an actor was a childhood dream but his real test came when he was called for an audition for ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’. Director of the film, Maneesh Sharma had apprehensions and needed more reasons for giving Ranveer the lead role. But after Sharma’s nod, it was Ranveer’s turn to outlay his real fears and, at the same time, assert his presence in the film industry through his talent. The movie finally released and Ranveer got his due recognition.

For Deepika as well, stardom has not come so early or easily. Although she gained recognition from television commercials and modelled for various brands, she had to later enroll in Anupam Kher’s film academy as she believed herself to be inexperienced as an actor. In 2006, she made her debut with a Kannada film, Aishwarya and landed for a lead role in the reincarnation melodrama ‘Om Shanti Om’ opposite Shahrukh Khan, directed by Farah Khan.