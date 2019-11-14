Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebfrate first anniversary, offer prayers at Tirumala temple

By: |
Tirupati | Published: November 14, 2019 2:23:37 PM

It was Deepika's first visit to the temple after her wedding, the sources said adding the couple spent about half an hour at the shrine.

ranveer deepika wedding date, ranveer deepika tirupati, ranveer deepika marriage, deepika ranveer anniversary, deepika padukone, ranveer singhThe Bollywood star couple with their family members arrived here on Wednesday night. (ANI)

Actor couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala near here on Thursday on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary. “As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary,we seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.Thank You all for your love,prayers and good wishes! @ranveersingh,” Deepika Padukone posted on Instagram.

The Bollywood star couple with their family members arrived here on Wednesday night. After an overnight stay at a guest house of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the couple in a traditional attire visited shrine and offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at the crack of dawn, temple sources told PTI.

ALSO READ | Disney+ streaming service starts on a high note, garners 10 million subscribers on launch

It was Deepika’s first visit to the temple after her wedding, the sources said adding the couple spent about half an hour at the shrine.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebfrate first anniversary, offer prayers at Tirumala temple
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bala Box Office Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana starrer an unstoppable force, earns Rs 61 crore
2Lata Mangeshkar health update: Veteran singer still on ventilator, critical but improving, say hospital sources
3Sexiest man alive: John Legend wins the title, predecessor Idris Elba says he deserves it