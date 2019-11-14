Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebfrate first anniversary, offer prayers at Tirumala temple

The Bollywood star couple with their family members arrived here on Wednesday night. (ANI)

Actor couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala near here on Thursday on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary. “As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary,we seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.Thank You all for your love,prayers and good wishes! @ranveersingh,” Deepika Padukone posted on Instagram.

Andhra Pradesh: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and their families offered prayers at Tirumala Tirupati Temple, today. The two actors are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/mgolesUwlG — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2019

The Bollywood star couple with their family members arrived here on Wednesday night. After an overnight stay at a guest house of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the couple in a traditional attire visited shrine and offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at the crack of dawn, temple sources told PTI.

It was Deepika’s first visit to the temple after her wedding, the sources said adding the couple spent about half an hour at the shrine.