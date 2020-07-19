Deepika Padukone, Prabhas to star in multilingual sci-fi film

The actor was last seen in the 2019 action thriller “Saaho” co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, while Deepika’s latest release was Meghna Gulzar’s”Chhapaak”. (IE photo)

Actors Deepika Padukone and Prabhas are set to collaborate for the first time for a multilingual sci-fi film, to be directed by Nag Ashwin. Vyjayanthi Movies, which completes 50 years in the industry, announced the project on on Sunday to mark the golden jubilee of the banner.

Deepika took to Instagram and wrote she was “beyond thrilled” to be a part of the project. “Cannot wait for what we believe is going to be an incredible journey ahead,” the 34-year-old actor said. Sharing the announcement video on his Instagram page, Prabhas, 40, said the team is excited to have Deepika on board.

The actor was last seen in the 2019 action thriller “Saaho” co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, while Deepika’s latest release was Meghna Gulzar’s”Chhapaak”. Ashwin, who helmed the National Award winning “Mahanati”, said the pairing of Deepika and the “Baahubali” star will be the highlight of the film.

“I’m very excited to see Deepika play this character. It is something no mainstream lead has done before and will be quite a surprise for everyone. “The pairing of Deepika and Prabhas will be one of the main highlights of the film and the story between them, I believe will be something audiences will carry in their hearts for years to come,” Ashwin said in a statement.

C Aswini Dutt, producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies, said the film is a “golden opportunity” for the production house to cement its place in the “annals of Indian Cinema history.” “It is also an incredible opportunity to enthrall the Indian audiences like never before, through the coming together of such extraordinary cinematic talents,” Aswini said.

Co-producers Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt said getting the “Padmaavat” star on board for the film was thrilling.

“What better way to mark our golden jubilee than welcoming the marvellous Deepika Padukone on board, to create some extraordinary magic on screen with Prabhas, in a Nag Ashwin film,” Swapna and Priyanka added.