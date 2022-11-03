Deepika Padukone on working with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan: For me working with him is like going back home

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s much anticipated film Pathaan is releasing on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The movie will also feature John Abraham. The makers on Wednesday released Pathaan’s teaser.

It begins with a woman, who sounds a lot like Dimple Kapadia, saying that Pathaan has been captured by the enemies and he was tortured heavily on his last mission. However, it is not easy to kill him. Shah Rukh Khan soon breaks out of his cell after an impressive fight scene. We then see a sultry Deepika Padukone, who also gets to beat up a few baddies while romancing Pathaan. John Abraham seems to play Pathaan’s nemesis as they fight on fighter planes, trucks, snow mobiles, tanks, and bikes.

In an exclusive interview, Deepika Padukone said, “For me working with Shah Rukh Khan is like going back home, or like receiving a warm hug from your loved one. It is that comfort zone that makes me feel happy. It’s always great working with him. He and I understand each other very well. Sometimes we don’t even have to say anything, we just look at each other and we know what the other person is thinking.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan will release on January 25, 2023.

She added, “I am looking forward to Pathaan releasing in theatres because it is a pretty kick ass film.

The film also marks the fourth collaboration between Shah Rukh and Deepika, following her Bollywood debut Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year. John and Deepika are working once again with each other after Desi Boyz and Race 2.

Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s film Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu and south director Atlee’s action thriller film Jawan opposite south actor Nayanthara, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.