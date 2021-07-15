Deepika Padukone announces initiative to support mental health of frontline workers

Deepika is a brand ambassador for the Indian Psychiatric Society and received the Crystal Award from the World Economic Forum in 2020. (Picture courtesy: IE)

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has announced the launch of Frontline Assist, an initiative to provide financial aid to support the mental health of the country’s frontline workers. The actor announced on Instagram that The Live Love Laugh Foundation, her mental health organisation, will direct all sale proceeds from The Deepika Padukone Closet to the dedicated Covid-19 wellbeing centre of NGO Sangath.

She wrote that frontline workers had been the backbone of India during the pandemic, adding that she understood the importance of emotional wellbeing, having had her own struggles with mental illness. She also expressed her gratitude to be able to contribute to the frontline workers’ mental health with Frontline Assist. She then said that proceeds from The Deepika Padukone Closet would be directed towards supporting the mental health of the frontline workers, who she referred to as the country’s real heroes, through the Sangath partnership.

The actor had earlier shared on Instagram verified numbers of mental health helpline, writing that everyone should remember to look after their emotional wellbeing during the current crisis (second wave of Covid-19) as millions strived to stay afloat.

The actor has had a personal history with mental health, announcing in a 2015 interview that she had overcome depression. She launched The Live Love Laugh Foundation in October of that year to create awareness on mental health. In 2016, she launched a More Than Just Sad campaign to help general physicians treat patients suffering from depression or anxiety. The foundation also teamed up with the AASRA organisation and Facebook and launched multilingual tools and educational resources on Facebook to support those with suicidal tendencies. She is a brand ambassador for the Indian Psychiatric Society. She received the Crystal Award from the World Economic Forum in 2020 for her efforts to create awareness on mental health.