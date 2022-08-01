Death threats to Salman Khan: Mumbai Police grants Arms License

Dabangg star Salman Khan gets Arms licence! Mumbai Police has issued Arms Licence to Bollywood star Salman Khan. He applied to get the licence for self protection citing threat letters he recently received. Khan met Vivek Phansalkar, Mumbai’s Police Commissioner last month after which the process of granting him the licence and by the authorities began.

After famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on June 29, Salman Khan and his father Saleem Khan received threatening letters. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is jailed in a Delhi prison and who allegedly plotted the killing of Mossewala, had threatened Salman Khan.

Bishnoi is reportedly after Salman Khan since the Tere Naam star’s alleged involvement in blackbuck poaching case of 1998. Bishnoi community worships blackbucks. This threat was considered dead for last two decades till recently Saleem Khan found a letter threatening Khans at a place in Bandra where he goes for daily walk.

Following this, Salman Khan visited Mumbai Police headquarters last month and met Vivek Phansalkar, Mumbai’s top cop and requested him to grant a gun licence ” to protect himself and his family.” A Mumbai Police officer told media that Salman Khan visited Mumbai Police HQ for physical verification which is necessary to issue an Arms Licence.

According to the Arms Act, if person has some level of threat to his life or family, he/she can own a firearm. Then the level of threat is adjudged by the police licensing authority to decide on whether to grant the licence or not.

On May 31 Delhi police arrested Lawrence Bishnoi from Tihar jail number 8 in a 2021 case of arms smuggling. He has been lodged in Tihar Jail since last year when Delhi Police filed a case of anti-organised crime law, MCOCA Act against him and his other gang members.