Deadpool 2: This Twitter banter between Ranveer Singh and Ryan Reynolds will leave you in splits

Deadpool 2 is finally here. Starring Ryan Reynolds, it is surely different from other Marvel superhero movies. There is not just action in the movie, but it also comes with some great comedy. On Monday, the studio had released the Hindi version of Deadpool 2 trailer with none other than Ranveer Singh giving the voice for the superhero. The actor has managed to live up to the expectations of Fox Star Studios and resonated the Deadpool traits very well. Going by the popularity of the trailer, he seems to be the perfect choice for the role.

Hours after the trailer was released, the actor was involved in a funny Twitter banter with his counterpart Deadpool star – Ryan Reynolds. Ranveer Singh who was excited about the Hindi version of this action cum comedy thriller that he posted a tweet for Reynolds. “Astonishing how effectively i have managed to out-crass my Canadian counterpart. Never realised how fulfilling and rewarding foul Hindi language can be,” the actor said.

While Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds responding to Ranveer Singh said,”Well if i tried to curse in Hindi, pretty sure there would be an international incident.

Meanwhile, while sharing the trailer, Fox Star India had tweeted, “Bollywood’s desi cool is India’s Deadpool. Witness the Deadpool side of Ranveer Singh in the new Deadpool 2 Hindi trailer.”

Vijay Singh, CEO, Fox Star Studios, said, “Like Deadpool, Ranveer, too, is known for his smart, witty and irreverent humour. He’s a daring and powerhouse actor and we absolutely relished having him on board for our biggest superhero film.” Deadpool 2 is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 18.