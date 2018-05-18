Deadpool 2 Movie Review: WINNER! Ranveer Singh’s voiceover is fiery, packs loads of fun

Ryan Reynold starrer Deadpool 2 has been released in India today.

Ryan Reynold starrer Deadpool 2 has been released in India today. The movie is a sequel to the 2016 blockbuster R-rated movie which is of the same name. Deadpool is hitting the Indian theatres exactly three weeks after the Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War released. With the buzz around the social media about the movie being action-packed flick filled with witty humor, people who will be going to watch the theatre will be in for a treat.

Deadpool 2 stars Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin plays as villain Cable. The movie also sees Julian Dennison, Morena Baccarin, Zazie Beetz, Karan Soni. Deadpool 2 has been directed by David Leitch.

For those who will be going to watch the movie in Hindi will be in for a treat. Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh has given the voiceover in the Hindi dubbed version of the Deadpool 2. Ranveer Singh’s voice adds a lot of energy to the character of Deadpool. Deadpool 2 is simply a fun ride that one cannot miss.

The witty dialogues and foul mouth depiction of a superhero by Ryan Reynolds simply stand out makes the movie very entertaining as well as gripping screenplay makes you seated at the edge of your seat.

As for the story of Deadpool 2, the plot revolves around Deadpool and his team trying to save young ‘gifted’ kid from Cable. This is the main plot of Deadpool 2. What the maker of the movie has done with the simple story is commendable.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bollywood trade analyst and movie critic, Taran Adarsh has given his view about the movie. He took to Twitter and gave his one-word review, “#OneWordReview… #Deadpool2: WINNER. Crazy and wicked humour [and madcap one-liners]… Dynamic action… @RanveerOfficial’s fiery voiceover adds a lot of energy to the character of #Deadpool… Packs loads of fun in those 2 hours… ????????????????????”

#OneWordReview…#Deadpool2: WINNER.

Crazy and wicked humour [and madcap one-liners]… Dynamic action… @RanveerOfficial’s fiery voiceover adds a lot of energy to the character of #Deadpool… Packs loads of fun in those 2 hours… ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/sJtogjo6kG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 15, 2018

Meanwhile, Bollywood Hungama predicts at least a Rs 12 crore opening for Deadpool 2. It added that it won’t be ‘surprising if the number actually reaches Rs 15 crore mark as well since there is no competition whatsoever and the film is arriving solo’.