Deadpool 2 Box Office collection: Ryan Reynold starrer slows down after bumper opening

Deadpool 2 Box Office collection: On Day 1, Deadpool 2 made as much as Rs 11.25 crore. However, on Saturday, the numbers at the box office fell.

Deadpool 2 Box Office collection: A foul-mouthed superhero is something that was simply unknown to the cinema world. However, thanks to Ryan Reynold’s depiction of the larger than life Deadpool, how we see superhero action movies has changed. With the 2016 release, Deadpool, the line between a comedy and action movie blurred and with Deadpool 2, the line has blurred further. The movie has hit the Indian cinemas three weeks after the Avengers: Infinity War. While the Marvel movie made more than Rs 200 crore at the box office, the Ryan Reynold starrer has had a decent opening.

On Day 1, Deadpool 2 made as much as Rs 11.25 crore. However, on Saturday, the numbers at the box office fell. On Saturday, the movie made Rs 10.65 crore. The movie was released in more than one language in India and the numbers are from all the versions combined. With a slight decline in mind, Bollywood trade analyst, Taran Adarsh expects the movie will bounce back on Sunday. Adarsh expects that after Sunday, Deadpool 2 should make more than Rs 33 crore at the box office.

So far in just two days, the movie has raked in more than Rs 21.90 crore at the box office. Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, “#Deadpool2 registers a slight decline on Sat [partly due to the Adults tag], but should be back on track today [Sun]… Eyeing ₹ 33 cr+ weekend, which is very good for an Adults-rated film… Fri 11.25 cr, Sat 10.65 cr. Total: ₹ 21.90 cr NettBOC. India biz… Note: All versions.”

Another reason why Deadpool 2 may score decent numbers at the box office and not mind-boggling numbers could be because of the ‘A’ certification the movie has. While Avengers: Infinity War got ‘UA’ certification, Deadpool 2’s ‘A’ tag doesn’t allow the underage children from watching the movie. The movie also makes it to the theatres at a time when summer holidays is on in schools and colleges.