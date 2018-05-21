Deadpool 2 Box Office Collection: Good number! What Ryan Reynolds starrer has earned so far

Over the weekend, Deadpool 2 has managed to maintain its earning so that the outcome crosses the Rs 30 crore mark. (Photo: Bollywood Hunagam)

Deadpool 2 Box Office Collection: Released on May 18, Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool 2 has garnered over Rs 33 crore in just three days. The film that has been directed by David Leitch, is a sequel of the 2016 movie Deadpool. The film hit screens in India with a bumper opening and earned Rs 11.25 crore on its opening day. Over the weekend it has managed to maintain its earning so that the outcome crosses the Rs 30 crore mark. While the weekend was crucial for the film as it was released when the Avengers: Infinity War is still up in theatres, the weekdays will be more crucial. It is still early to decide whether the film will be able to maintain its earning and earn a good number in the Indian market.

Movie critic and Business analyst Taran Adarsh earlier today took to Twitter to share the number of the film. He shared a post saying, “#Deadpool2 has a ₹ 33 cr+ opening weekend, which is a good number… The real test begins from today onwards… Biz on weekdays is crucial… Fri 11.25 cr, Sat 10.65 cr, Sun 11.50 cr. Total: ₹ 33.40 cr NettBOC. India biz… Note: All versions.”

While the film opened on a good note, it failed to match the earning of Avengers: Infinity War. While the Infinity War had earned Rs 31.30 crore on its opening day and Rs 94.30 crore by the end of its first weekend. Deadpool 2, on the other hand, has earned Rs 11.25 crore on Day 1, Rs 10.65 cr on Day 2 and Rs 11.50 crore on Day 3.

Adarsh in his analysis of the movie said, “DEADPOOL-2, has kept the Hollywood flag flying high.” He said that the ‘Top 5 openers of 2018 [Day 1 biz; Hindi and Hollywood films] feature two Hollywood movies – AVENGERS INFINITY WAR and DEADPOOL-2. That says it all.’