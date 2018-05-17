Deadpool 2 box office collection day 1: Ryan Reynolds starrer set to earn around Rs 8 cr

Deadpool 2 box office collection day 1: The movie is expected to earn around Rs 8 cr. (Source: Twitter)

Deadpool 2 box office collection day 1: Exactly three weeks after the Indian audiences were treated with arguably the biggest superhero movie of all time – Avengers: Infinity War, they will up for a different yet intoxicating experience when another superhero flick from the same studio — Deadpool 2 — hits theatres on May 18. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin in the lead roles, Deadpool 2 comes with an unconventional appeal which will attract the youth to the cinemas.

Probably the most foul-mouthed superhero movie, Deadpool is unlikely to match Infinity War’s box-office performance in India due to its adult content but is likely to open on a high note. According to Film and Trade Business Analyst Girish Johar, Deadpool 2’s first-day box office collection will stand somewhere around Rs 8 crore.

“It is not fair enough to compare the two films. Deadpool 2 is also a superhero film but more of an in-your-face film with adult content. All languages included it should earn somewhere around Rs 7.5 to 8 crore,” Johar said.

He added that the audience just wants to see good cinema but Deadpool as a superhero is not a family-oriented superhero and the film has also been rated ‘A’ in India so it will cater to a different kind of audience but yes, people are are waiting for it.

Watch Deadpool 2 trailer here:

However, he added that the success of Infinity War has opened eyes for everyone. “It is a shocker for the Indian fraternity that a Hollywood film has crossed Rs 200 cr mark. It is the writing on the wall that we need to produce good content,” Johar said.

When Deadpool had released in February 2016, it had earned in $132.4 million on the domestic box-office which was the best launch ever for an R-rated film.

The second instalment for the franchise, directed by David Leitch, follows Wade Wilson aka Deadpool as he forms an X-Force posse in hopes of stopping the evil Cable (Josh Brolin). Deadpool 2 is also important for Brolin who is playing a supervillain for the second time within a month after successfully pulling off the role of Thanos in Infinity War and would be under pressure to deliver a similar performance. The movie also stars Morena Baccarin, Julian Dennison, Zazie Beetz, T.J. Miller, Brianna Hildebrand and Jack Kesy.

What may work in Deadpool 2’s favour in India is the fact that Ranveer Singh has lent the voice for the superhero for the Hindi version. “I think some percentage of the market would be attracted towards watching the film because of Ranveer Singh,” Johar added. Also, YouTube sensation BB Ki Vines has given his voice for Dopinder – a small yet important character.

Watch when Deadpool visited Old Trafford:

When we let Deadpool into Old Trafford, we had no idea he would go this far… @VancityReynolds #Deadpool2 pic.twitter.com/Sl5sN6TrLN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 14, 2018

The performance of last few superhero movies in India also serves as a positive news for Deadpool 2. While Avengers – Age of Ultron, had opened at Rs 10.25 crore, Infinity War earned whopping Rs 31.30 crore on the opening day.

Meanwhile, Bollywood Hungama predicts at least a Rs 12 crore opening for Deadpool 2. It added that it won’t be ‘surprising if the number actually reaches Rs 15 crore mark as well since there is no competition whatsoever and the film is arriving solo’.

Another positive for 20th Century Fox is that no major Bollywood film is releasing this week. There are a few releases – internet sensation Sumeet Vyas’ ‘High Jack’, Sanjay Mishra’s ‘Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain’ and Vinay Pathak’s ‘Khajoor Pe Atke’ but none of them pose a threat for Deadpool 2.

Johar predicts that all these films will earn under Rs 50 lakh on day 1. “I want all of them to do well on the box-office as it will help the industry. They are all word of mouth publicity kind of movie but they are too small movies to create an impact and should end up earning somewhere around Rs 50 lakh,” he said.