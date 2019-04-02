De De Pyar De trailer released: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh starrer is a fun ride!

By: | Published: April 2, 2019 4:47 PM

The official trailer of De De Pyaar De, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles, has been unveiled on Devgn’s 50th birthday today. Watch it.

de de pyar de trailer launch, de de pyar de trailer ajay devgn, de de pyar de trailer release date, de de pyar de trailer video, de de pyar de movie trailer release date, de de pyar de movie ajay devgan, de de pyar de movie news, de de pyar de movie 2019, de de pyar de movie poster, de de pyar de movie cast, de de pyar de ajay devgan movie, Ajay Devgn Tabu, Rakul Preet SinghA still from the De De Pyaar De trailer.

The official trailer of De De Pyaar De, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles, has been unveiled on Devgn’s 50th birthday today. The 2-minute 56-second trailer is an absolute fun ride and when we say that, we are not exaggerating even a bit.

Right after the release of the film’s first poster – that showed Ajay’s character (50-year old Ashish) split between those played by Tabu and Rakul Preet (26-year old Ayesha) – it was clear that the film’s basic plotline would be about a helpless man dealing with the two ladies in his life. Well, that’s exactly what it has turned out to be.

Ajay’s return as a romantic hero is welcome! The superstar has a long list of credible performances under his belt and this one, without an ounce of doubt, would be another addition. He is in his top form here and there are no two ways about it. While the ever-reliable Tabu brings her broad experience to the table, Rakul Preet, too, impresses with her acting prowess.

Also Read: Mammootty movie Madhuraraja grand trailer launch in Abu Dhabi on April 5 

Below, watch the trailer:

De De Pyaar De is written by Luv Ranjan who has directed popular films such as the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, all of which were box-office hits and had Kartik Aaryan playing the main man. The film is directed by Akiv Ali, a film editor-turned-director, who has collaborated with Ranjan on all his projects.

De De Pyaar De, a joint production venture between Luv Films and T-Series, also features Javed Jaffrey, Alok Nath, Jimmy Sheirgill, Hussain Dalal and Angela Krislinzki n pivotal roles, among others. The film is slated to release on May 17 this year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. De De Pyar De trailer released: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh starrer is a fun ride!
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition