De De Pyar De trailer released: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh starrer is a fun ride!

A still from the De De Pyaar De trailer.

The official trailer of De De Pyaar De, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles, has been unveiled on Devgn’s 50th birthday today. The 2-minute 56-second trailer is an absolute fun ride and when we say that, we are not exaggerating even a bit.

Right after the release of the film’s first poster – that showed Ajay’s character (50-year old Ashish) split between those played by Tabu and Rakul Preet (26-year old Ayesha) – it was clear that the film’s basic plotline would be about a helpless man dealing with the two ladies in his life. Well, that’s exactly what it has turned out to be.

Ajay’s return as a romantic hero is welcome! The superstar has a long list of credible performances under his belt and this one, without an ounce of doubt, would be another addition. He is in his top form here and there are no two ways about it. While the ever-reliable Tabu brings her broad experience to the table, Rakul Preet, too, impresses with her acting prowess.

Below, watch the trailer:

De De Pyaar De is written by Luv Ranjan who has directed popular films such as the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, all of which were box-office hits and had Kartik Aaryan playing the main man. The film is directed by Akiv Ali, a film editor-turned-director, who has collaborated with Ranjan on all his projects.

De De Pyaar De, a joint production venture between Luv Films and T-Series, also features Javed Jaffrey, Alok Nath, Jimmy Sheirgill, Hussain Dalal and Angela Krislinzki n pivotal roles, among others. The film is slated to release on May 17 this year.