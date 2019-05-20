De De Pyaar De collection day 3: Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer inches close to Rs 40 crore

De De Pyaar De collection day 3: De De Pyaar De movie starring Tabu, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh has minted a total of Rs 38.54 crore in its first opening weekend at the box office. On Sunday, the movie earned Rs 14.73 crore, but however, on Monday, the collections took a hit due to 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Trade analyst and film critic reported that elections, especially in the Punjab circuit, were a major reason behind the hit. TARAN ADARSH'S TWEET: #DeDePyaarDe witnesses day-wise growth. Biz was affected on Day 3 due to polling in some parts. Mumbai and Delhi-NCR plexes lead. Weekdays crucial. Fri 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews], Sat 13.39 cr, Sun 14.74 cr. Total: \u20b9 38.54 cr. India biz. #DDPD \u2014 taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 20, 2019 On 17th May, De De Pyaar De hit the silver screens and on its opening day earned Rs 10.41 crore. Rs 13.39 crore was minted on Day 2. Till now, De De Pyaar De has eighth-highest opening weekend collections of the year 2019. However, multi-starrer Total Dhamaal featuring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit is at the top spot category. It has a record weekend opening with Rs 60 crore. READ:\u00a0Vivek Oberoi's tweet on exit poll drags Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, shocked netizens slam actor De De Pyaar De still holds strong progress in Delhi and Mumbai circuits. Helmed by Akiv Ali De De Pyaar De has earned applause from all the film critics. As per Taran Adarsh, strong word-of-mouth and actors' good performances are the critical factors for the movie's box office growth. Adarsh gave De De Pyaar De '4 stars'. He also praised the directors and actors for developing a rejuvenating romantic story. WATCH DE DE PYAR DE'S TRAILER: Written by Luv Ranjan, De De Pyaar De's movie plot revolves around Ashish, a 50-year-old businessman, the role played by Ajay Devgn. Ashish falls for Ayesha, the role played by Rakul Preet Kaur, who is a 26-year-old engineer. Director Luv Ranjan has earlier directed popular comedy movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Titu Ki Sweety. The film has been granted U\/A certificate by the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC)