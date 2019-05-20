De De Pyaar De collection day 3: Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer inches close to Rs 40 crore

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 20, 2019 6:12:25 PM

De De Pyaar De Box Office Collection Day 3: The film minted Rs 14.73 crore on Sunday but the collections took a hit on Monday due to Lok Sabha elections, especially in the Punjab circuit

De De Pyaar De, De De Pyaar De box office, De De Pyaar De box office day 3, Ajay Devgn, RTabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Taran Adarsh, Akiv Ali, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Luv Ranjan, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ankur Garg, De De Pyaar De, India, Adarsh, Ashish Mehra, Ayesha KhuranaDe De Pyaar De Box Office Collection Day 3: The film earned Rs 10.41 crore on its opening day and Rs 13.39 crore on Day 2.

De De Pyaar De collection day 3: De De Pyaar De movie starring Tabu, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh has minted a total of Rs 38.54 crore in its first opening weekend at the box office. On Sunday, the movie earned Rs 14.73 crore, but however, on Monday, the collections took a hit due to 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Trade analyst and film critic reported that elections, especially in the Punjab circuit, were a major reason behind the hit.

TARAN ADARSH’S TWEET:

On 17th May, De De Pyaar De hit the silver screens and on its opening day earned Rs 10.41 crore. Rs 13.39 crore was minted on Day 2. Till now, De De Pyaar De has eighth-highest opening weekend collections of the year 2019. However, multi-starrer Total Dhamaal featuring Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit is at the top spot category. It has a record weekend opening with Rs 60 crore.

READ: Vivek Oberoi’s tweet on exit poll drags Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, shocked netizens slam actor

De De Pyaar De still holds strong progress in Delhi and Mumbai circuits. Helmed by Akiv Ali De De Pyaar De has earned applause from all the film critics. As per Taran Adarsh, strong word-of-mouth and actors’ good performances are the critical factors for the movie’s box office growth. Adarsh gave De De Pyaar De ‘4 stars’. He also praised the directors and actors for developing a rejuvenating romantic story.

WATCH DE DE PYAR DE’S TRAILER:

Written by Luv Ranjan, De De Pyaar De’s movie plot revolves around Ashish, a 50-year-old businessman, the role played by Ajay Devgn. Ashish falls for Ayesha, the role played by Rakul Preet Kaur, who is a 26-year-old engineer.

Director Luv Ranjan has earlier directed popular comedy movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Titu Ki Sweety. The film has been granted U/A certificate by the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. De De Pyaar De collection day 3: Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer inches close to Rs 40 crore
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition