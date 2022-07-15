Day after Lalit Modi drops bombshell, ‘betterhalf’ Sushmita Sen says she is in ‘happy place’

A day after former IPL administrator Lalit Modi stook social media by storm by announcing that he is ’beginning a new life finally’ with Sushmita Sen, the former Miss Universe on Friday took to Instagram thanking fans for their unconditional love.

Taking to Instagram, she said, “ I am in a happy place!!NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB Anyway!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly.”

Earlier on Thursday, Modi took to social media saying, “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon.”

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. ???????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

“Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day,” he said in another tweet.

Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. ???????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/Rx6ze6lrhE — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

He also shared some of his photos with Sushmita Sen that were clicked during their vacation in Maldives and Sardinia.

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. ????????????????????????????????????????. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure pic.twitter.com/WL8Hab3P6V — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Notably, Sushmita had, in December 2021, announced her split from model-actor Rohman Shawl.

Lalit Modi had shifted to London in 2010 amid allegations of tax evasion linked to the IPL. His wife Minal passed away in 2018 due to cancer.

Sushmita is a single mother to her two adopted children, Alisah and Renee. While she adopted Renee in 2000, the actress adopted Alisah in 2010. She made her Bollywood debut in 1996 with the film ‘Dastak’

While this was a surprise for many, even Sushmita’s brother Rajeev Sen claimed not to be aware of his sister dating the businessman. Speaking to ETimes and The Times of India, he said that Sushmita had not yet confirmed her relationship with Lalit Modi and that he was waiting for her side of the story.