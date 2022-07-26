Alia Bhat starrer dark comedy ‘Darlings’ is violent and mysterious; Watch trailer here

A movie interspersed with dark humor, and mystery highlighting social crimes is what the trailer of Darlings looks like. Alia Bhatt’s debut as a producer hits all the right chords with her OTT audience. Starring Alia and seasoned actors like Shefali Shah, and Vijay Verma, Darlings with its hard-ditting and engaging content is hard to ignore.

‘Darlings’ revolve around a Mumbai-based couple Badrunissa (Alia) and Hamza (Vijay). The couple looks madly in love but behind closed doors, the reality is different. Hamza appears to be a violent partner and Badrunissa is a victim of domestic violence. The trailer unfolds with Alia’s character and her mother (Shefali) lodging a missing complaint with the police over the disappearance of her husband. Soon they come under the radar as prime suspects over their inconsistently divulging details. The trailer bares scenes of domestic violence and two women standing for each other to avenge crimes against them. In their pursuit of revenge, they even use people around them as pawns.

Both witty and eccentric, Alia and Shefali are expected to give a power-packed performance. The movie also stars Roshan Mathew last seen in Gehraiyaan. Darlings will have a digital release on Netflix on August 5. Also produced by Red Chilies Entertainment and Gaurav Verma, alongside Alia’s Eternal sunshine Productions, Darlings marks the full-length feature debut of director Jasmeet K Reen. The music of the film is composed by Vishal Bharadwaj, with Gulzar as its lyricist.

Alia had earlier said in a statement, “Darlings holds a very special place in my heart, it’s my first film as a producer that too with Red Chillies. We are very proud and happy how the film has shaped up and we hope it will entertain and engage audiences the world over.”

Darlings apart from dealing with domestic abuse is a film that will explore the complexities of a mother and daughter relationship.

Additionally, Darling is one of the few mainstream films that tackle the subject of domestic abuse and is a departure from the usual approach. While Taapsee Pannu’s previous film was more serious in its approach, Darlings appears to be more of an entertainer at the same time while delivering a hard-hitting message..