‘Daredevil’ cancelled by Netflix

By: | Published: November 30, 2018 4:33 PM

Streaming giant Netflix has decided to cancel Marvel's "Daredevil" after three seasons.

“Marvel’s Daredevil will not return for a fourth season on Netflix.

Streaming giant Netflix has decided to cancel Marvel's "Daredevil" after three seasons. The superhero drama, which starred Cox as the titular vigilante who operated as lawyer Matt Murdock by day, had kicked off Marvel TV's streaming universe. The project led to the launches of "Jessica Jones", "Luke Cage", "Iron Fist", and "The Punisher".

We are tremendously proud of the show’s last and final season and although it’s painful for the fans, we feel it best to close this chapter on a high note. We’re thankful to our partners at Marvel, showrunner Erik Oleson, the show’s writers, stellar crew and incredible cast including Charlie Cox as Daredevil himself, and we’re grateful to the fans who have supported the show over the years. “While the series on Netflix has ended, the three existing seasons will remain on the service for years to come, while the Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel,” the company said in a statement to Deadline. The move comes on the heels of Netflix cancelling “Iron Fist” and “Luke Cage” last month.

