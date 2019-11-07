Darbar motion poster to be unveiled by Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal

Fans have been delighted to see that the movie’s first look has already created a great buzz online and the motion poster is to be unveiled today by superstars Salman Khan, Mohanlal and Kamal Haasan.

Rajinikanth-Nayanthara fans, good news for you! On the special occasion of Pongal which is on 15 January 2020, get set for AR Murugadoss’ multi starrer ‘Darbar’, which has taken social media and the Internet by storm! Fans have been delighted to see that the movie’s first look has already created a great buzz online and the motion poster is to be unveiled today by superstars Salman Khan, Mohanlal and Kamal Haasan, who would release the posters in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

Also Read | Doctors advise Amitabh Bachchan to cut back on work

Notably, Rajnikanth’s first look has delighted fans and made movie-goers eager for its release. For the actor, Darbar is his 167th movie and he will be seen playing the role of a cop for the first time in the last 27 years.

Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran, Rajnikanth starrer ‘Darbar’ brings together the ‘Ghajini’ filmmaker to team up with lady superstar Nayanthara, who candidly stated during a radio show that she has considerable regrets over her role in the Suriya-Asin starrer.

And now for the world to know! There is and will only be ONE #AadityaArunachalam And he, is MY Appa. Watch! Out!#Darbar ???? — Nivetha Thomas (@i_nivethathomas) October 18, 2019

The actress had also gone on to state that the role that was conveyed to her initially is not what finally shaped up in the movie, indicating that her role did not receive the same treatment as Asin in the blockbuster hit.

Other actors in ‘Darbar’ include Suniel Shetty, Nawab Shah, Shriya Saran, Prateik Babbar, Dalip Tahil, Yogi Babu. Nivetha Thomas of ‘Kuruvi’ fame as a child artist took to Twitter to share that she is set to play the role of Rajnikanth’s daughter. She is a familiar face in Malayalam cinema as well, with Mohanlal starrer ‘Pranayam’ that won critical acclaim and was a blockbuster hit at the box office.

Filmed mostly in Mumbai, the movie ‘Darbar’ is scheduled for Pongal release in January 2020.

In interviews about the film, the filmmaker has categorically stated that the film is a mass entertainer and not a political film. Meanwhile, music director of ‘Petta’ fame, Anirudh has hinted the songs will be quite a ‘blast’ and that Thalaiva fans can remain to rest assured that every song and scene is going to win hearts!