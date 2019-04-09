Darbar first look: Superstar Rajnikanth to play cop after 25 years!

According to the report, after announcing his intention to join active politics at the end of the year 2017, Rajinikanth went on a signing spree.

Here’s a great news for all the Rajnikanth fans! The first look poster of actor Rajinikanth’s new film, which has been titled as Darbar, was recently released. The film Darbar is Rajinikanth’s maiden collaboration with successful filmmaker AR Murugadoss and it is being produced by Lyca Productions. The poster which has been released, suggests that Rajinikanth plays a cop, who is mischievous, sly and stylish. The poster features a headshot of a happy Rajinikanth in the backdrop of all things police. An IPS badge, a police belt and cap, handcuffs, rifles and bullets, a furious dog with a collar belt that says police and the yellow tape that is used to keep curious onlookers away from a crime scene are featured in the poster. It is said that Rajnikanth will play the role of a cop after almost 25 years, according to a report by The Indian Express.

All the above elements are set against the backdrop of Gateway of India, which means the story will unfold in the city Mumbai. Superstar Rajinikanth will don the police officer’s uniform on screen after more than 25 years. His last cop role was Pandian, which was released in the year 1992. Also, his powerful performance as Alex Pandian from Moondru Mugam in 1982 remains a favourite cop character.

Darbar, which refers to a king’s court, is the 167th film in Rajinikanth’s career and it will hit screens next year during the festival of Pongal. While the filmmakers confirmed that Nayanthara has been roped in to play the female lead, they are yet to announce further details of the remaining cast. The crew, so far, consists of cinematographer Santosh Sivan, music director Anirudh Ravichander as well as editor Sreekar Prasad. This is Anirudh’s second Rajinikanth film after Petta. According to the report, after announcing his intention to join active politics at the end of the year 2017, Rajinikanth went on a signing spree. He had three releases, namely Kaala, 2.0 and Petta in less than a year, which was a stark difference from his practice of doing just one film per year.