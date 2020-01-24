Daniel Craig won’t play James Bond anymore! British actor confirms exit from iconic spy franchise

Craig also shared the reason for bringing “Fleabag” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge on board to work on the “No Time to Die” script. (Reuters)

British actor Daniel Craig has confirmed that “No Time To Die” will be his last film as James Bond. The actor made the revelation during an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”. Asked by host if he was done with Bond, Craig replied “Yes. It’s done.” The 51-year-old star made his first appearance as Bond in 2006”s “Casino Royale”, and went on to reprise his role in “Quantum of Solace (2008), “Skyfall” (2012), and “Spectre” (2015).

Craig also shared the reason for bringing “Fleabag” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge on board to work on the “No Time to Die” script. “I knew she was great from ‘Fleabag’. But I watched ‘Killing Eve’, and I saw what she did with that, and I just thought it was just spectacular,” he said.

“No Time To Die”, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, is scheduled to be released on April 8. The movie also features Lea Seydoux reprising her “Spectre” role of psychologist Dr. Madeleine Swann; Jeffrey Wright as CIA operative Felix Letter; Rory Kinnear, who portrays Tanner and Naomie Harris, who plays Moneypenny. Ben Whishaw is back as Q and Ralph Fiennes is also returning as M. Rami Malek plays the main antagonist in the film.