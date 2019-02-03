Dance India Dance winner Salman Yusuff Khan booked for molestation

Salman Yusuff Khan has called the allegations “wrong” in a social media statement. (Source: Salman Yusuff Khan/Facebook)

A case of molestation was filed against famous dancer Salman Yusuff Khan and his brother on Wednesday at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai. Salman was the winner of the first season of the dance television show Dance India Dance and was also seen in the 2013 movie ABCD: Any Body Can Dance.

In her complaint, the victim, also a dancer and Salman’s colleague, accused the duo of molesting her. She said that the married dancer behaved with her inappropriately on two separate occasions.

As per the FIR, Salman’s manager had approached the woman at the time she was in London for some work in August last year. She later met with the dancer at a coffee shop in Andheri where he proposed her the opportunity to perform with him at Bollywood Park in Dubai.

The woman alleged that the accused ‘touched her inappropriately’ on the same day when he offered to drop her home. The popular dancer, as per an ANI report, claimed that such things happen in Bollywood after the victim objected to his behaviour.

The complaint further goes on to say that the woman later received a call from Salman’s manager regarding the work and left for Dubai, along with her dance group, on August 20. She alleged that Salman asked her to accompany him to Bahrain for another show on August 30, while they were still in Dubai.

However, Salman has denied all these allegations. On his official Instagram account, he wrote that wrong allegation with vested interests and intent of extorting monies. I have complete faith in the judiciary.

Salman allegedly introduced the victim to his cousin brother at the airport, who joined him and touched her inappropriately while on their journey back to Dubai via car. This incident took place on November 3.

She further claimed that after the incident, the dancer-turned-celebrity choreographer along with his team continued to harass her and her troupe for days and even threatened her of dire consequences. Salman allegedly forcibly made them terminate their contracts and sent her and her troupe flight tickets back to Mumbai on November 10 when they refused to back out. It was these harrowing incidents of harassment that compelled the woman to lodge a case against the dancer and his cousin.