Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Award: Kishan Mali presents Best Director trophy to Ken Ghosh

The next edition of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) Awards will once again be associated with Madhya Pradesh Tourism.

This year Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 celebrated the opulence of Indian Cinema and also commemorated the 75 years of Independence or Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Role, and Best Negative Role, were among the titles that were given to the personalities of the Indian film fraternity. In the DPIFF 2022, Ken Ghosh won the award for Best Director for State of Siege: Temple Attack.

Ken Ghosh received the award from Kishan Mali who came to Mumbai at the age of 13, with nothing but dreams, stepped into the uncharted territory of the digital accessories market and evolved, making India digital.

Entrepreneur Kishan Mali who broke the glass ceiling with his leading brand VARNi, got felicitated at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022. He expressed his extensive gratitude to have been the ‘Music Gear Partners’ of India’s Most Prestigious Award Ceremony.

Kishan Mali said “We are happy to be a part of this prestigious award ceremony which appreciates, uplifts, and embraces Art & Culture from the roots of India. It is a very delighting moment for VARNi to present the award to Ken Ghosh for Best Director and share the stage with the renowned dignitaries of World Cinema like Rannvijay Singha, Rohit Bose Roy, Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Raveena Tandon, Satish Kaushik, Sanya Malhotra, Lara Dutta and many others.”

The next edition of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) Awards will once again be associated with Madhya Pradesh Tourism. The final date of the eminent event was announced at the glittering Press Conference in Mumbai on January 15. Shri Sheo Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary, Tourism & Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, marked his presence virtually and gave a head-start to the show. (With inputs From PTI)