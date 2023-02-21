Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023: The Kashmir Files wins best film, Alia Bhatt gets best actor award; Check full list of winners

Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival Awards 2023: Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files bagged the Best Film award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards held in Mumbai on Monday, February 20. Actor Anupam Kher received the Most Versatile Actor Of The Year award for The Kashmir Files.
Kannada actor, writer, and director Rishab Shetty was awarded the Most Promising Actor award for his critically acclaimed film Kantara. Alia Bhatt received her Best Actress award for Gangubai Kathiawadi and her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor won the Best Actor award for Brahmastra.
Here is the complete winners’ list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards.
Best Film: The Kashmir Files
Best Director: R Balki for Chup: Revenge of The Artist
Best Actor: Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra: Part 1
Best Actress: Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Most Promising Actor: Rishab Shetty for Kantara
Best Actor In A Supporting Role: Manish Paul for Jugjugg Jeeyo
Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry: Rekha
Best Web Series: Rudra: The Edge of Darkness
Critics Best Actor: Varun Dhawan for Bhediya
Film of The Year: RRR
Television Series of The Year: Anupamaa
Most Versatile Actor Of The Year: Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files
Best Actor In A Television Series: Zain Imam for Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan
Best Actress In A Television Series: Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin
Best Male Singer: Sachet Tandon for Maiyya Mainu
Best Female Singer: Neeti Mohan for Meri Jaan
Best Cinematographer: PS Vinod for Vikram Vedha