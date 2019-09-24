Dada Sahab Phalke award for Big B! Amitabh Bachchan gets India’s top film award

Amitabh Bachchan is an icon of the Indian cinema and ideal for many rising stars.

The megastar of Bollywood and one of the greatest actors of the Hindi Film industry, Amitabh Bachchan, has been conferred with the prestigious Dada Sahab Phalke award. The information about Big B being conferred with the most coveted and prestigious National Film Awards was shared by the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar himself.

Prakash Javadekar shared the information through a Twitter post from his official account. The I&B Minister, in his tweet, wrote, “The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for 2 generations has been selected unanimously for Dada Sahab Phalke award. The entire country and the international community are happy about it. My heartiest congratulations to him. @narendramodi @SrBachchan.”

To honour Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, considered as the Father of Indian Cinema, the National Film Awards named the most prestigious and coveted award of Indian Cinema after him. Dhundiraj Govind Phalke is the first man who made, ‘first Indian Feature film’ titled ‘Raja Harishchandra’ in 1913. He was popularly known as ‘Dadasaheb Phalke’.

Dadasaheb Phalke then went on to make 95 films and 26 short films in a span of 19 years. The award to honour his contribution to the cinema was hence termed as ‘Dadasaheb Phalke Award’. It was introduced in 1969 by the government to recognise the contribution of film personalities towards the development of Indian Cinema.

Amitabh Bachchan is an icon of the Indian cinema and ideal for many rising stars. The famous Bollywood actor gained his fame in the early 1970s after featuring in blockbuster films like Zanjeer, Deewaar and Sholay. His performance on-screen in the Hindi Film Industry added a lot to his fame and he was then termed as India’s ‘angry young man’. The actor is also known with many other nicknames like Shahenshah of Bollywood and Big B. Look at the immense popularity of the actor, Amitabh Bachchan is considered as the Star of the Millennium.