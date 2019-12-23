Dabangg 3 box office: Despite losing Rs 12 crore due to protests, Salman Khan’s movie collects record sum

Taran Adarsh also added that Dabangg 3 has lost around Rs 12 crore due to protest.

Dabangg 3 weekend BO collection: Salman Khan’s star power has made sure that his latest movie Dabangg 3 regains some lost ground at the box office it suffered due to anti-CAA protests in various parts of the country and has passed the opening weekend test with flying colours. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film of Bollywood Bhai’s has collected over Rs 80 crore in its opening weekend. Adarsh tweeted: “Despite protests affecting its business severely (Dabangg 3) packs Rs 80 cr+ in its opening weekend primarily due to the superstardom of Salman Khan. Friday Rs 24.50 crore, Saturday Rs 24.75 crore and Sunday Rs 31.90 crore. Total: Rs 81.15 crore for all versions.”

Taran Adarsh also added that Dabangg 3 has lost around Rs 12 crore due to anti-CAA protests. He added, despite that it regained some lost ground on Sunday and now Christmas holiday in the middle of the week should boost its business.

#Dabangg3 partially regains lost ground on Day 3… Biz jumps across circuits… Loses a big chunk of *opening weekend* biz [approx ₹ 12 cr] due to protests… Day 4 [Mon] crucial… #Christmas celebrations [Tue evening onwards and Wed] should boost biz… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 23, 2019

Apart from protests, Dabangg is also facing tough competition from the latest Hollywood movie in Jumanji franchise starring The Rock, Nick Jonas and others. Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 is also chipping away with decent numbers at the box office.

Earlier on Friday, when the movie released, it faced lower than expected footfall due to intense anti-CAA protests in different parts of the country but still managed to get over Rs 20 crore opening, massive by any stretch of imagination but trade analysts were expecting an even bigger number. Dabangg 3 has Salman Khan reunite with Sonakshi Sinha and was joined by Kichcha Sudeep and debutante Saiee Manjrekar. The film got mixed reviews from film critics, a norm for most Salman Khan movies.