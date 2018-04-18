Dabangg 3 cast: Who is this surprise girl in Salman Khan’s upcoming mass flick?

The film which will go on floors in the month of June is allegedly a prequel which will follow Chulbul Pandey’s early life as the Robinhood of the area.

Actor Salman Khan has a series of projects lined up for release in 2018-19 and one of his upcoming flicks is the third instalment of Dabangg. The sequel was announced by brother Arbaaz Khan and ever since the buzz around the film is increasing. As we already know, Sonakshi Sinha will be the leading lady this time as well, and there is a mystery girl who will also be part of the franchise for the first time. Well, she is none other than TV actress Mouni Roy who is likely to play a significant role in the film. Speculations were rife that Mouni could be a part of the Dabangg franchise and sources have confirmed her presence in the film. Mouni has a cameo in the film and her role is not more than 15-20 minutes.

Mouni Roy is likely playing his love interest in the film. Dabangg will be a 2019 release. Salman, who is still shooting for Race 3 is finding it difficult to make time for Dabangg hence the film is yet to go on floors. The film will now clash with Hrithik Roshan starrer biopic Super 30.

Mouni Roy’s Bollywood career is appearing to be nothing short of a dream run since she will also be starring in Akshay Kumar’s Gold. Post the release of Gold, she will be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra.