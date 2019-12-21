Dabangg 3 box office day 1: CAA protests hit Salman Khan-film’s opening day business

Dabangg 3’s business kept fluctuating throughout the day due to various reports of protests.

Dabangg 3 BO opening: Salman Khan’s third instalment in the Dabangg franchise has collected an impressive number on the first day of its release despite a lower than expected turnout due to anti-CAA protests. Informing about Dabangg’s box office collection, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that it has collected over Rs 20 crore on day 1. Adarsh attributed this big number to Salman Khan’s star power. He also added that the number would have been much higher but many people stayed away from venturing out to see the movie because of protests. Dabangg 3’s business kept fluctuating throughout the day due to various reports of protests in different parts of the country and a substantial sum was lost because of that, Adarsh said.

#Dabangg3 hits ₹ 20 cr+ on Day 1 thanks largely to #SalmanKhan’s star power… Day 1 biz would’ve easily been much, much higher had it not been for the protests… Resultantly, biz kept fluctuating throughout the day… A substantial sum was lost due to this reason… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 21, 2019

There were reports of protests from different parts of the country on Friday which turned violent in the evening prompting cine-goers to change their plans. Today as well, Lalu Yadav’s RJD has called Bihar Bandh. There are reports of renewed protests in Delhi’s Jamia University, which was the flashpoint of clashes between protesters and police earlier this week.

Earlier, Dabangg 3 released to mixed reviews from critics on Friday. Taran Adarsh called the movie “entertaining” and awarded the movie three and a half star rating. Adarsh hailed Chulbul Pandey’s return on the silver screen “with a bang”. He called Dabangg 3 an “out and out Salman show” and added that director Prabhudeva has focussed on “mass and masala”. He hailed film’s antagonist Kichcha Sudeep’s performance as “excellent” and gave thumbs up to film’s interval and climax fight sequences calling them “terrific”.

On the other hand, Shubhra Gupta of Indian Express called the film “a cringe-fest” and added that the only reason to watch the film is Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey.