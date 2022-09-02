Cuttputlli Twitter review: Akshay Kumar’s film gets a thumbs up, netizens call it ‘better than original’

Cuttputlli Twitter review: Akshay Kumar is back with his fifth film of the year but this time it’s not for the silver screen. Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Cuttputlli released on Disney+Hotstar and the film has been getting positive responses from the viewers and critics.

Helmed by Ranjit Tewari, Cuttputlli will see Akshay playing the role of Arjan Sethi, the dutiful sub-inspector who took an oath to keep the people of Kasauli safe. However, fate has other plans as the killer strikes from the shadows of terror, leaving behind no trace of evidence, except a body. The cop thriller also stars Sargun Mehta and Chandrachur Singh.

For the unversed, Cuttputlli is the Hindi remake of the 2018 Tamil film Ratsanan. The original film starred Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul.

Some of the netizens have called the film a ‘masterpiece’ while others said that the film is better than the original one. One of the social media users wrote, “Way Better than Original. Akshay Kumar should be the first choice for next sequel. He nailed it.” Another wrote, “What a movie #Cuttputlli Amazing Performance #AkshayKumar sir. Better than the original. 2022 Best action thriller movie #CuttputlliOnHotstar #CuttputlliReview .”

Also read: After 4 massive flops, let’s understand what’s not working for Akshay Kumar

“#Cuttputlli is a fine fine fine movie. Just completed it !!Akshay Kumar is a gem of an actor. He can be so effortlessly efficient that you can only imagine of an actor.. PS : It’s certainly better than the original and I loved the original,” a netizen wrote.

Just watched #Cuttputlli .



5/5 🌟

Way Better than Original.



Akshay Kumar should be the first choice for next sequel 🔥



He nailed it 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JwemUoUuel — M A S A L U 🗡️ (@YourMasalu) September 1, 2022

#Cuttputlli is a fine fine fine movie. Just completed it !!

Akshay Kumar is a gem of an actor. He can be so effortlessly efficient that you can only imagine of an actor



PS : It's certainly better than the original and I loved the original#CuttputlliOnHotstar #CuttputlliReview pic.twitter.com/qXATsy5Drr — Kaustuv Dwivedi 🇮🇳 (@dwivedikaustuv) September 1, 2022

What a movie #Cuttputlli Amazing Performance #AkshayKumar sir . Better than original . 2022 Best action thriller movie #CuttputlliOnHotstar #CuttputlliReview — Sukanta Bera (@Sukanta73182703) September 2, 2022

About Cuttputlli:

The film revolves around a small-town cop who is trying to find the person behind the serial killings plaguing Kasauli. Intrigued by the recurring pattern of the murders, he embarks on a thrilling roller coaster ride where he seeks to find the link between the murders and the face behind them.

Also read: Raksha Bandhan: Here’s what Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, and others were paid for the film

Speaking about the film, Akshay had earlier said in a statement, “Set once upon a time in Kasauli amidst the backdrop of nature’s beauty, the film unveils incidents of ugly killings. It’s filled with enthralling twists and turns. I play an underdog investigation officer, Arjan Sethi who is on a trail to catch the psychopath killer whose motives are unpredictable and unclear. Here, revenge is an illusion and the last act of the movie is unthinkable and will take you by total surprise – and that’s what makes it unique.”

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Pooja Entertainment, the film has been directed by Ranjit M Tewari.