Cuttputlli trailer: Cop Akshay Kumar is on a mission to find serial killers; Watch

Disney+ Hotstar has dropped the trailer for their upcoming film Cuttputlli, starring Akshay Kumar as cop in the quaint town of Kasauli. The film revolves around three murder cases and a hunt for a serial killer. Cuttputlli also stars Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal role.

Akshay Kumar’s latest release Raksha Bandhan did not perform well at the box office, but his fans are looking forward to his next project.

Cuttputlli trailer

The 2-minute-50-second trailer shows Akshay and his team on a mission to nab a serial killer. The killer has claimed two victims already and leaves their dead bodies in public spaces.

Watch the trailer here:

When and where you can watch Cuttputlli:

Cuttputlli will be released exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2 and will be available to all platform subscribers. For fans in the US, the film will stream exclusively on Hulu.

This is not the first time that Akshay Kumar is playing a cop. Earlier, we saw him as a police officer in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. In the film, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh made special appearances. Sooryavanshi was released in theatres on November 5 and it went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of 2021.

Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh shot the film in Mussorie. Produced by Pooja Entertainment and directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Cuttputlli is the official remake of the 2018 Tamil film Ratsasan. The film starred Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul in the lead. For the unversed, the film is a gripping adaptation of the real-life case of Anatoly Yemelianovich Slivko, a serial killer from the days of the former Soviet Union.