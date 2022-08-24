Cuttputlli song Saathiya: Watch Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh romance on a hot air balloon

Ever since the trailer of Cuttputlli, starring Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh was released, fans have been asking for more. In the film, Akshay Kumar will be seen playing a cop who is chasing after a serial killer. On Wednesday, the makers released the first song from the film, titled Saathiya. In the almost four-minute video, the actors are seen romancing on a hot air balloon and dancing in front of aircraft.

This is the first time that Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet will share the screen space. Sung by Zahrah S Khan and Nikhil D’souza, Saathiya sets a blooming and cheerful vibe at the same time. The music and lyrics are by Tanishk Bagchi.

From bright yellow jacket to an all-black suit, Akshay and Rakul Preet Singh are seen wearing a range of eye-catching clothes for the song.

After the release of the first song of the film Akshay Kumar said in a statement, “We had a massive set built in London for this one, from cars to airplanes to even hot air balloon. Rakul and I really enjoyed shooting this peppy romantic number. Tanishk has done an impressive job with the music of Saathiya. It’s the tune that you will listen to while driving and even groove at a party, it will grow on you, and before you know you’re humming it. It’s one of my favourites from the album.”

Speaking about Saathiya, Tanishk Bagchi added, “It was a different experience altogether to build this love song. I had a lot of fun producing this track along with the music supervisor Azeem Dayani, have added an African drop to this love song giving it a different feel than a typical Bollywood love song. Zahrah and Nikhil D’Souza’s voices add a fun yet soulful element to it. Saathiya has a very fun vibe and I hope that the audience enjoys this.”

Rakul Preet said, “Saathiya is one of my most favourite songs from the film. I think it’s a very refreshing melody, after a very long I have heard a romantic melodious track. I truly believe that this will touch people’s hearts. The energy, the tune, the romance, and the peppy upbeat romance that the song has is amazing. We shot this in beautiful locations with 10-11 Rovers and 3-4 big planes and us standing on top of the wings and dancing. And I remember it was cold and I was in a corset but nevertheless I thought it come out well and it’s truly worth it and of course working with Akshay Sir and matching to his energy and Ganesh master choreographed it, so all in all I think I love this song and really hope that people like it.”

Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari and backed by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the film will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from September 2.