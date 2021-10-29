Cruise ship drug bust: Aryan Khan gets bail, father SRK sheds ‘tears of joy’

Shah Rukh received an outpouring of support from his peers and counterparts in Bollywood since the arrest of Aryan. (File)

Shah Rukh Khan shed “tears of joy” after the Bollwood megastar’s son Aryan was granted bail in the cruise ship drugs bust case, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said.

The former Attorney General of India was pleading in Bombay High Court, which on Thursday granted bail to Aryan and co-accused Munmum Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant. The trio had approached the high court after their bail pleas were rejected by a special NDPS court last Wednesday.

The NDPS court, in its judgment rejecting Aryan’s bail plea, said although the star kid was not in possession, he was aware that Arbaaz, his friend, was carrying drugs. The court said it found this was “conscious possession”.

In a television interview, Rohatgi said Shah Rukh had been very worried the three-four days that he was there. He added that the iconic actor also made notes to help his legal team.

Aryan, Arbaaz, and Munmun were arrested on October 2 after being detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following a raid at an alleged cruise ship rave party.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing as counsel for the NCB, opposed the plea and said Aryan had regularly consumed drugs over the past two years and was also found in “conscious possession”. He added that Aryan’s arrest was not “illegal”, as claimed by the defence counsel.

Rohatgi argued that the NCB had failed to prove meeting of minds among the eight arrested people from the cruise. He said there was no material for conspiracy.

Shah Rukh received an outpouring of support from his peers and counterparts in Bollywood since the arrest of Aryan. It has been reported that Suniel Shetty, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar called him following Aryan’s bail on Thursday. The likes of Malaika Arora Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Hansal Mehta also celebrated the bail with posts on social media.