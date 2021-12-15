Critics hail Spider-Man: No Way Home for hitting right notes; India release on December 16

Also starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Marissa Tomei, and Alfred Molina, the film takes off from the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home where Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio had revealed Peter Parker was Spider-Man.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for its theatrical release in India on Thursday but international reviews of the Marvel film are already in. While some of the reviews praised the film as a spectacle, others suggested that the plot was convoluted.

Amelia Emberwing of IGN wrote Spider-Man: No Way Home hit the right notes as the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She added that the film’s impact on the universe and the overall emotional beats feel earned.

Stellar performances meet “a Saturday morning cartoon” that is rife with the devastating punches viewers now expect from Marvel. The film, however, struggles with some superhero tropes, but the rest will leave Spider-Man fans grinning, she wrote.

John Defore of The Hollywood Reporter said the film catnip for hardcore Spide-Man fans, but less fun than the predecessors.

Defore also questioned the idea of tackling this material soon after the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in 2018. That eye-popping adventure was fresh and exciting, making No Way Home look stodgy and reliant on novelty, building up to an opera of emotional moments.

Benjamin Lee of The Guardian said the film was scattered fun. He added a less convoluted plot would have been preferable.

Pete Hammond of Deadline said the film was the most exciting and emotional Spider-Man film of all. In his review, Hammond wrote that the film did what the best films do — thrill and move audiences to make them cheer in crowded theatres. The film is a holiday gift to moviegoers and exhibitors amid a deadly pandemic, Hammond said, adding that the endgame was poised to save the film business, just like Spider-Man always tended to save the day.