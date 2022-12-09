Crime fiction Amsterdam to Korean drama Connect, experience the thrill of mystery and mayhem with these exciting titles

A clue, a suspicion, and a mystery that connects it all. The crime mystery genre has the power to draw us into its world of murders, mysteries, and adventures with an edge-of-the-seat thriller experience. From kidnappings to shocking secret plots, they keep us hooked till the end, wondering who the real culprit is. If you have been waiting to get hold of unconventional mystery/thriller stories to get your weekend binge-list sorted, Disney+ Hotstar brings spine-chilling stories from David O.Russell’s crime epic Amsterdam, Korean mystery drama Connect, Japanese thriller drama Gannibal, and many others. Before the release of these much-awaited titles, here’s a look at other fast-paced titles on the platform to keep the mystery and mayhem alive.

Amsterdam (December 7)

“Amsterdam,” the latest film from acclaimed writer/director David O. Russell, is a fascinating and richly intricate tale that brilliantly weaves historical fact with fiction for a timely, cinematic experience. This original crime epic is about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history.

Connect (Season 1, Korean) (December 7)

Dongsoo leads a solitary life, spending his time uploading music to the internet. His ordinary life is upended when he is kidnapped by an organ hunter, who takes out one of his eyes. Soon, Dongsoo is sharing the vision of someone who got his eye. Through the connected vision, he learns that the taker is a notorious serial killer and pursues the murderer to get his eye back.

Gannibal (Season 1, Japanese) December 14)

After causing a major incident, police officer Daigo Agawa takes his wife Yuki and daughter Mashiro to live in the remote mountain village of Kuge. It seems the perfect place for the family to recover from the ordeal, despite the mysterious disappearance of a previous officer posted there. The village thrives on forestry, with the residents making their living from cypress timber. In charge of this whole operation is the Goto family, who own most of the village. One day, the body of an old woman is found on the mountain. The Goto family says she was attacked by a bear, but Daigo notices a human bite mark on the arm. Daigo begins to suspect something is not quite right with the village.

My Family (Season 1, Japanese) (December 14)

Haruto Narusawa, the president of a video game company, enjoys life in the affluent seaside town of Kamakura with his wife and daughter, who attends an elementary school. However, tragedy befalls this happy family when his daughter is kidnapped. Haruto must now face numerous hardships as he navigates through the complex web of human nature that begins to show its ugliness. The only way to save his beloved daughter is to take matters into his own hands without the police’s involvement and, together with his wife, stand against the kidnappers. Can this family’s story reach a happy ending? Or will theirs be a tragedy? This non-stop family suspense-thriller tests the bonds of a family facing life’s worst nightmare.

The Files of Young Kindaichi (Season 1, Japanese) (December 21)

Incantations, curses, oddities… Uncover the “humans” who crawl forth from the shadows. The Files of Young Kindaichi has been a mega-hit since its first broadcast in 1995. It is the gold standard for mystery-solving dramas, with the series accumulating fans across generations. The original Files of Young Kindaichi celebrated the thirtieth anniversary of its serial debut and has gained overwhelming popularity beyond Japan, with over 100 million copies sold in twelve countries. In a new, reimagined series of selected episodes, this edition of Young Kindaichi is a collection that gives the old and new stories a contemporary perspective. Get ready for authentic Japanese horror mysteries.

Death on the Nile

Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation abroad on a river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer after a couple’s honeymoon is cut tragically short.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

A toon-hating detective is the only hope for cartoon superstar Roger Rabbit to prove his innocence as the prime suspect in the murder of Toontown’s owner.

Glass

David Dunn pursues The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, but it is the shadowy presence of Elijah Price that holds secrets critical to both men.

Murder on the Orient Express

The movie follows renowned detective Hercule Poirot as he attempts to solve what would become one of the most infamous crimes in history.

Ana’s Revenge

Analia Guerrero executes an elaborate plan to unmask and destroy the presidential candidate Guillermo Mejia, who took her mother from her 30 years ago.

Only Murders in the Building

Three strangers obsessed with true crime find themselves wrapped in one as they investigate the mysterious death of a neighbour in their apartment building.

Revenge of Others

Chan-mi and Soo-heon get caught up in shocking situations in this high-teen revenge thriller.

See How They Run

A wily inspector and his rookie sidekick investigate a theatrical whodunit.

Candy

Candy Montgomery is a 1980 housewife and mother who did everything right – a good husband, two kids, and a nice house. However, her desire for freedom has deadly results.

Under the Banner of Heaven

Detective Pyre’s investigation of the murder of a woman and her baby leads him to uncover buried truths and the violent consequences of unyielding faith.