COVID-19: Wow! Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Mammootty, Mohanlal come together for a short film

In the film, the actors speak their native languages. (Screengrab)

Coronavirus crisis: Movie lovers pay attention! A short star studded film ‘Family’ features the Who’s Who of Indian cinema! While Indians are somewhat becoming restless with the lockdown and several are expressing their want to go outside, several big actors from different Indian film industries, including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Diljit Dosanjh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal and Mammootty came together to make a short film titled “Family”. The film, made entirely from the houses of all the actors and edited in a way to look like they were in the same house instead, revolves around Amitabh Bachchan’s lost sunglasses.

The video starts with Amitabh Bachchan on screen, looking for his missing glasses, and the task is then taken over by Diljit Dosanjh and then by all of the other actors. In the middle of this, the actors speak their native language in order to rope in and engage the audience of that particular region, so that the message can be spread among a wider audience. The script ends with Priyanka Chopra handing the sunglasses to Big B and asking him why he needs the glasses right now when the country is in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, Big B says that he needs them, because at the moment he doesn’t need them and hence, might get lost, after which everyone would have to look for the glasses.

At the end of the ironical script, which has been conceptualised by Prasoon Pandey and Amitabh Bachchan according to Onmanorama, Big B informs the viewers that the entire film has been made from home and none of the team members stepped out of their homes. He said that the objective of the film was to spread the message that all of the smaller film industries in India are a single family.

However, adding an emotional touch to his message, he says that their family could never be complete without workers and daily-wage earners, who are struggling to survive in this pandemic. He then announced that all of them, together with sponsors and TV channels, collected some funds which will be utilised to support the workers and daily-wage earners of the film industries all across India, asking them to not panic and instead stay at home to stay safe.