  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19 woes: Govt will support ailing Telugu film industry, says CM

By: |
November 22, 2020 5:03 PM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has assured that all measures to protect and support the Telugu film industry would be adopted as the sector and workers dependent on it suffered losses due to stoppage of film shootings, closure of theatres in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

Noting that COVID-19 affected the film industry as it did to other sectors, he said we will take all the necessary steps.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has assured that all measures to protect and support the Telugu film industry would be adopted as the sector and workers dependent on it suffered losses due to stoppage of film shootings, closure of theatres in view of COVID-19 pandemic. Rao held a meeting with the film industry representatives who raised the problems faced by them and the losses incurred by the industry due to the pandemic and urged him to extend support, for which he positively responded, an official release said on Sunday.

“The state government has taken several steps to attract industries to the state. Will the government remain silent
when an existing industry is in trouble? Hyderabad is the centre of a very large film industry like in Chennai. Lakhs of people are employed in the industry and they are dependent on it,” the release quoted Rao as saying.

Related News

Noting that COVID-19 affected the film industry as it did to other sectors, he said we will take all the necessary steps. “We will include in the TRS (party’s) GHMC poll manifesto about the measures we will take for the benefit of the film
industry,” the CM assured. During the interaction, it was decided that shortly a meeting would be held at Actor Chiranjeevis residence to discuss the matter threadbare.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. COVID-19 woes Govt will support ailing Telugu film industry says CM
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ locks India release date
2After Bharti Singh, her husband Harsh also arrested by NCB
3Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB in drug case