COVID-19: Turn your old T-shirt into a mask! Ronit Roy’s video gets over 1 million views

In a crisp 45 second video that garnered more than a million views on Twitter, the actor demonstrated how a t-shirt can be turned into a mask.
COVID-19: Actor Ronit Roy demonstrates how to turn an old T-shirt into a face mask! So, don’t thow away your old T-shirts, you can use them for a handy and life-saving purpose. With acute shortage of clinical masks across the globe, people are looking for ingenious ways to produce masks in the long fight against Covid-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen covering his face with a cotton cloth in his third televised address to the nation. The campaign ushered by PM Narendra Modi to popularise home-made masks is now being taken forward by varied celebrities who are promoting home-made masks to keep the spread of the virus in check. After actress Vidya Balan urged people to use any discarded cloth to stitch a face mask, actor Ronit Roy has gone one step forward and suggested the use of an old t-shirt as a mask without the need of tearing or stitching it.
In a demonstrative video shared on his official twitter handle, Roy shows how a crumpled old t-shirt can be put to effective use to stop the spread of the virus. In a crisp 45 second video that garnered more than a million views on Twitter, the actor demonstrated how a t-shirt can be turned into a mask. Starting step by step he turned his t-shirt into a mask that not only covered his nose and mouth but also covered his entire head.
Along with the video he quipped with a caption that read, “No Mask? Don’t worry. It’s simple to turn a t-shirt into a mask.” He didn’t stop at that, to test the efficacy of the t-shirt turned mask, he also tried unsuccessfully to blow the fire of the lighter through his mask.
No mask? Tension nahin Leneka! Simple hai! pic.twitter.com/NSNPMikDZ3
— Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) April 20, 2020
Pleasantly surprised at getting over 1 million views for his video, the actor later wrote another post on Twitter that this is his first tweet that got over 1 million views. It was unexpected but I am happy that I got the views for something useful and not vain and trivial, Roy wrote on Instagram.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.