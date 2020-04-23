COVID-19: Turn your old T-shirt into a mask! Ronit Roy’s video gets over 1 million views

Roy shows how a crumpled old t-shirt can be put to effective use to stop the spread of the virus.

COVID-19: Actor Ronit Roy demonstrates how to turn an old T-shirt into a face mask! So, don’t thow away your old T-shirts, you can use them for a handy and life-saving purpose. With acute shortage of clinical masks across the globe, people are looking for ingenious ways to produce masks in the long fight against Covid-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen covering his face with a cotton cloth in his third televised address to the nation. The campaign ushered by PM Narendra Modi to popularise home-made masks is now being taken forward by varied celebrities who are promoting home-made masks to keep the spread of the virus in check. After actress Vidya Balan urged people to use any discarded cloth to stitch a face mask, actor Ronit Roy has gone one step forward and suggested the use of an old t-shirt as a mask without the need of tearing or stitching it.

In a demonstrative video shared on his official twitter handle, Roy shows how a crumpled old t-shirt can be put to effective use to stop the spread of the virus. In a crisp 45 second video that garnered more than a million views on Twitter, the actor demonstrated how a t-shirt can be turned into a mask. Starting step by step he turned his t-shirt into a mask that not only covered his nose and mouth but also covered his entire head.

Along with the video he quipped with a caption that read, “No Mask? Don’t worry. It’s simple to turn a t-shirt into a mask.” He didn’t stop at that, to test the efficacy of the t-shirt turned mask, he also tried unsuccessfully to blow the fire of the lighter through his mask.

No mask? Tension nahin Leneka! Simple hai! pic.twitter.com/NSNPMikDZ3 — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) April 20, 2020

Pleasantly surprised at getting over 1 million views for his video, the actor later wrote another post on Twitter that this is his first tweet that got over 1 million views. It was unexpected but I am happy that I got the views for something useful and not vain and trivial, Roy wrote on Instagram.