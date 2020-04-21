COVID-19: Salman Khan wins hearts! Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt praise ‘Pyaar Karona’ song

Many Twitteratis lauded the actor for creating something positive at such unprecedented times.

COVID-19: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s new song on COVID-19 wins hearts! As the music video has been released, people continue to laud the actor on Twitter. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has dropped his new single ‘Pyaar Karona’ at a time when people in India have been stranded at their houses due to the lockdown imposed. The actor sang the rap song as well as penned it down with Hussain Dalal. The song, shared during such tough times, is aimed to help people with positivity and how they can do their bit to prevent the novel Coronavirus infection. Not only Twitterati but Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt and Shahrukh Khan appreciated the new song released by ‘Bhaijaan’ of Hindi film fraternity. Alia Bhatt shared Salman’s post on her Instagram and appraised how lovely the song is. King Khan on the other hand, while answering a question about ‘Pyaar karona’ replied that Salman Khan is a good singer.

The song’s lyrics are quite simple- Pyaar karona, Etihaad karona, khayal karona, madad karona, sabr karona, fikr karona, pyaar karona aitbaar karona. Khan, with these words has made an attempt to highlight the precautionary measures one can take. The song is composed by famous duo Sajid-Wajid. The Dabang star on his social media handles, has urged people to stay together emotionally while being physically apart. With this, Salman Khan also marked the start of his YouTube channel.

Many Twitteratis lauded the actor for creating something positive at such unprecedented times. While some believed it to be a good message to everyone in the country, others too shared their experience about how they are doing their bit to help people during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, Salman has previously posted a video. In the video, he urged people to follow the guidelines laid down to prevent the novel Coronavirus. He has also asked people to respect police officers, healthcare workers (all the frontline heroes) who are working day and night to protect people.