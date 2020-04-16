COVID-19: Salman Khan is all praise for police officials, healthcare workers; urges people to stay indoors

He urged people not to pick on those who have come out positive for Coronavirus.

Coronavirus pandemic: Salman Khan is all praise for police, health workers who are fighting COVID-19 on war footing! Bollywood actor Salman Khan recently shared a video addressing his audience about the novel Coronavirus in India and how severe the situation is. In a nine minute video message, Dabang star discussed how people need to adhere to the strict guidelines of social distancing and staying at home laid down by the government in order to curb the impact of Coronavirus. He started his video by comparing the current scenario to the famous reality show Big Boss and just like the show, staying within the house is the most important rule as there is no cure for Coronavirus yet.

He then highlighted some of the incidents that occurred to him and how his friend was stopped by the police upon removing the face mask. Discussing the importance of maintaining hygiene with face masks, Salman Khan urged people to follow the norms of wearing a mask properly when stepping out of the house to get groceries. He also said that those who are going out should have a valid pass and should be alone, thus following the norms set by the government and not put their families at risk of being infected by the viral infection.

He further stressed that all the police officers, healthcare workers, bank officials are putting their lives at risk for “us” and therefore, it is everyone’s duty to abide by the guidelines and stay at home in order to fight against this global Coronavirus pandemic. He asked people to treat all the people out on roads, hospitals, and banks who are ensuring everyone’s safety, should be treated with kindness.

Not only this, he urged people not to pick on those who have come out positive for Coronavirus. “And all those who are infected, should lose hope in getting better and keep fighting it,” the 54-year old actor said. The actor has earlier announced that he will be supporting 25,000 daily wage workers as the country is hit by this pandemic.

Not only him, but other Bollywood actors like Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal among others have pledged their contribution to the PM Cares Fund in order to help India fight against Coronavirus.