COVID-19 relief: Virtual international concert to pay tribute to healthcare workers

In a bid to pay an ode to doctors and nurses, and bring out real experiences from families around the world, an international virtual concert special, ‘One World: Together at Home’, to address the fight against COVID-19 will be aired featuring artists like Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The concert will spotlight the brave stories of healthcare workers working tirelessly on the frontlines of the COVID-19 outbreak, through the special live event.

Aimed to unify and inspire people around the world to take meaningful action, the show will feature interviews with experts from the World Health Organization as well as real-life experiences of doctors, nurses and families around the world, their courage and sacrifice — a reminder of the urgency of this moment.

Curated by Lady Gaga, the two-hour programme will be hosted by a trio of network late-night hosts — Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert. The other artists who will be a part of the concert will include Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, John Legend and Stevie Wonder.

The event has been curated by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO) and will be aired on National Geographic on Sunday, April 19, at 5:30 am with a repeat telecast at 8 pm on Sunday, April 19. Full information about the concert can be found on www.globalcitizen.org/togetherathome.