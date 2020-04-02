COVID-19: Prithviraj, ‘Aadujeevitham’ movie crew in Jordan cannot be evacuated, says Kerala minister

Malayalam superstar Prithviraj, along with award-winning director Blessy and 56 other crew members, got stranded in Jordan. (Image: Facebook/Prithviraj)

Coronavirus outbreak: Big setback for ‘Lucifer’ director-actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and movie crew of ‘Aadujeevitham’! As the cases of SARS-CoV-2-induced COVID-19 increase in India, Kerala Minister A K Balan has said in a Facebook post that the evacuation of Malayalam actor Prithviraj and the crew stranded in Jordan would not be possible, according to a report in Malayalam news portal Mathrubhumi. The crew was in Jordan for the shooting of the film but were left stranded when the coronavirus outbreak triggered a global lockdown. The report further stated that Balan said Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has assured him that necessary actions will be taken to extend the visa duration of all the members stuck in Jordan.

Malayalam superstar Prithviraj, along with award-winning director Blessy and 56 other crew members, got stranded in Jordan after the shooting for their movie was stopped due to the restrictions imposed by the Jordanian government in the light of the pandemic, the report stated, adding that since then, the team has been seeking help for their safe return to India.

In the post, Balan wrote that considering the present situation in the country, it would not be possible to evacuate the team. However, the government has taken the requisite actions to ensure extension of their visas, he wrote.

The movie, which has been reported to be one of the most expensive films in the Malayalam film industry, is based on the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award-winning Malayalam novel of the same name, written by Benyamin. The novel is about the life of an Indian labourer in Saudi Arabia, focusing on how he ends up trapped there and finds himself tending goats while dealing with extreme temperatures in a desert. The best-selling Malayalam novel is used as a textbook in major universities across South India, including Kerala University Pondicherry University and Calicut University.

The making of the movie was announced by Blessy in 2017 and it was confirmed in January 2018 that renowned music composer A R Rahman would be returning to Malayalam cinema by composing music for Aadujeevitham.