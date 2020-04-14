COVID-19: ‘Mask hai na!’ Mumbai Police wins hearts with witty tweet citing SRK’s movie clip, here’s why

The tweet garnered much attention and the video has since gone viral on social media. (Screengrab)

Coronavirus: Witty Mumbai Police was trending on Twitter on Sunday! The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police is known for its witty posts which are in keeping with the latest trends and always aim to raise awareness regarding different issues. The latest addition to Mumbai Police’s portfolio of wittiness is a post encouraging the followers to wear face protection masks as a protection against the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Mumbai Police used a clip from Shah Rukh Khan’s popular movie “Main Hoon Na”, showcasing that people can avoid the need to do stunts to be safe from germs by just wearing masks. The 13-second video clip showed SRK arching back to avoid getting Satish Shah’s spit on himself. They also tagged Shah Rukh Khan’s official Twitter handle in the post, and captioned it saying that SRK would not have to do such stunts anymore because “Mask Hai Na”, a witty reference to the movie’s name.

The tweet garnered much attention and the video has since gone viral on social media. Several users reacted to the meme.

Some of them replied with their very own memes relevant to the COVID-19 crisis.

One of them posted a clip of Salman Khan’s fight scene with Shakti Kapoor in Andaz Apna Apna to promote social distancing.

.@iamsrk wouldn’t need to do such stunts any longer – Mask Hai Na! pic.twitter.com/8lHfCtJgye — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 12, 2020

Two users posted different clips of SRK to spread the message of avoiding handshakes.

Meanwhile, several other users appreciated the team handling the Mumbai Police Twitter account.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US’ Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), wearing a mask can help contain the spread of the coronavirus-induced COVID-19. Hence, in Mumbai, wearing masks or covering the face whenever someone is outside their house has been made compulsory in Mumbai and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has said that people violating this rule will be arrested under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code (IPC), according to an IE report.